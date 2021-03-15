Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in S. Virginia St. shooting

Fabian Bernal was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting on S. Virginia Street.
Fabian Bernal was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting on S. Virginia Street.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 19-year-old is facing murder charges after a shooting on S. Virginia Street.

Fabian Bernal was arrested March 14, 2021 for murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police said he is the suspect in a shooting on March 13 around 11 p.m. on S. Virginia Street just south of Linden Street. Officers found a male who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com.

