Nevada restaurants now operating at 50% capacity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is no question that all of Nevada’s restaurants have been impacted by the pandemic.

“There were months where we were only pulling in about 50% of what we normally would,” said Krista Kintop Phillips, owner of The Cheese Board on California Ave.

Despite making a number of adaptations over the course of the last year, Phillips says business has still taken a big financial hit.

“Overall for the year we ended at 35% down from the year before,” she said. “We were not able to keep all of our employees on unfortunately. So we were running on a smaller team.”

On Monday all of Nevada’s restaurants were given the green light to operate at 50% capacity, and it was evident that people knew that, with a good turnout on what is usually one of the slowest days of the week for restaurants.

“When we heard we were going back to 50 it was a sigh of relief,” said Karly Valen manager of Great Full Gardens in south Reno.

The governor’s new guidelines also allow bars to operate at 50% capacity, and events to held either half full, or 250 people, whichever is less.

