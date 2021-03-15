Nevada lawmakers postpone deadline to introduce bills

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Legislative leaders have postponed the deadline for Nevada lawmakers to introduce bills for them to be considered in their legislative session that’s now underway.

Nevada lawmakers had been expected to introduce a flurry of bills on Monday to meet the Legislature’s first 2021 deadline. But they ended up postponing the deadline to March 22.

The decision means that the legislative session’s sluggish pace has no end in sight. But it gives lawmakers more time to introduce proposals like energy policy initiatives and reforms to the state’s unemployment system.

So far, lawmakers have proposed mail-in ballots for all elections and banning certain kinds of evictions.

