Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Low pressure will move through the region tonight and tomorrow bringing a period of snow and gusty winds to the Sierra and western Nevada. Be prepared for winter driving conditions with some travel impacts for the Monday morning commute, especially in the Sierra. Additional snow and slick roads are possible for western Nevada Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Spring conditions will return by the middle of the week ahead of another potential storm late week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

