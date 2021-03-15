Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison in Lovelock arson case

Oscar Cruz-Gomez
Oscar Cruz-Gomez(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to prison for starting a fire that destroyed three buildings in downtown Lovelock.

Oscar Cruz-Gomez was convicted on three counts of arson and will serve ten to 30 years in prison.

The fire happened in the early-morning hours of November 17, 2019.

Investigators said Cruz-Gomez lit the fire on the outside of a building. It then spread to Pershing’s Pub, a law office, and a bookstore. Both Pershing’s Pub and the law office were vacant.

Cruz-Gomez was sentenced in January 2020. He was also ordered to repay more than a million dollars in restitution.

A new way to spray: Disinfectant Tunnels a unique method of killing COVID-19
