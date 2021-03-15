Man sentenced to prison in Lovelock arson case
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to prison for starting a fire that destroyed three buildings in downtown Lovelock.
Oscar Cruz-Gomez was convicted on three counts of arson and will serve ten to 30 years in prison.
The fire happened in the early-morning hours of November 17, 2019.
Investigators said Cruz-Gomez lit the fire on the outside of a building. It then spread to Pershing’s Pub, a law office, and a bookstore. Both Pershing’s Pub and the law office were vacant.
Cruz-Gomez was sentenced in January 2020. He was also ordered to repay more than a million dollars in restitution.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.