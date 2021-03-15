Advertisement

Local business reacts to capacity increase

Starting Monday most businesses can operate at 50% capacity.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Monday most businesses can operate at 50% capacity or 250 people whichever is less.

Larger venue gatherings can exceed 250 people if a safety plan is approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. Ryan’s Saloon and Broiler on Wells Avenue said its ready for the change.

“I am hoping things go back to normal, six months ago,” said co-owner Ian Stafford. At 35% capacity he’s had to turn customers away. The increase means Ryan’s can serve more people.

Stafford said, “Fifty percent it will definitely help, we will still have to be turning people away more than likely, but they will understand after this last year.”

However, not having the gaming open at 100% has taken a toll on the business. Gaming is its biggest revenue, liquor its second, and it has a very slim margin on food.

Stafford said, “I think we are ready to let people make their own decisions. If people are worried about it or they have underlying conditions and they want to stay home for their safety or their safety of their family, that’s their right.” He continued, “If people want to go out that’s their right too.”

The Irish bar is looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day with its corn beef and cabbage special on Wednesday. It will be the second year in a row coronavirus has impacted its busiest day of the year.

Businesses that can increase to 50% capacity includes gyms, gaming floors, arcades, and bowling alleys.

May 1st the state will hand over mitigation management to local governments.

