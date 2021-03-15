Deputies search for missing and endangered teen in Red Rock area
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:18 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since 7:30 p.m. Sunday March 14.
Rider Mackenzie lives near Silver Lake off of Red Rock Road. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black vans and possibly a black sweat shirt.
He’s possibly riding around on a black BMX bike with lime green rims.
Mackenzie has a medical condition and intellectual disability which has his family and Patrol Deputies concerned for his immediate well-being.
If you see him, please call the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO (9276).
