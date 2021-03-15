Advertisement

Deputies search for missing and endangered teen in Red Rock area

Rider Mackenzie is a missing and endangered teen who was last seen north of Reno.
Rider Mackenzie is a missing and endangered teen who was last seen north of Reno.(WCSO)
Mar. 14, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies are asking for help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since 7:30 p.m. Sunday March 14.

Rider Mackenzie lives near Silver Lake off of Red Rock Road. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black vans and possibly a black sweat shirt.

He’s possibly riding around on a black BMX bike with lime green rims.

Mackenzie has a medical condition and intellectual disability which has his family and Patrol Deputies concerned for his immediate well-being.

If you see him, please call the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO (9276).

