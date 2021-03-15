A new way to spray: Disinfectant Tunnels a unique method of killing COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine walking out on the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The reason I created this company is because it will help people,” said Deon Robinson, CEO of Disinfectant Tunnels.

Robinson is changing the disinfecting game. The Roseville, California man runs the company responsible for selling Coronavirus killing machines.

To prove its effectiveness, Robinson says he tested the product in a gym full of basketball players.

“We found a team where 50 of their players came in with Coronavirus,” he said of his experiment. “They played against 100 people (who went through the tunnels) and found out that those 100 people were not infected.”

Robinson brought the tunnels to the United States from Serbia four months ago. There are 15 of these machines in the United States with more on the way.

The machine is easy to use. The first step is taking a temperature. Then the person walks through the opening. Nozzles spray a combination of de-ionized water and three types of ammonium chloride onto the person.

“Once it grabs onto your skin it creates a barrier. In non-phosphorus surfaces, like your clothes, it’ll stick for up to 30 days,” Robinson said. “Toxicology reports have been done with third party companies that shows we don’t have any instances where it ruins skin, or gets in your eyes.”

Robinson says clothes won’t get ruined either. The spray dries quickly. There aren’t any Disinfectant Tunnels in Reno. But Robinson is having conversations with Nevada casinos and larger entities.

“We’re in negotiations with the NBA right now,” he said. “We’re in negotiations with a lot of school districts. We’re actually going to be hosting the Oscars party in April so all the stars are going to be walking through our tunnel.”

Each unit costs around $18,900. The disinfecting spray refills are $1,500. Each tunnel can hold up to 7,000 uses.

Robinson claims he has the backing of the EPA.

When the pandemic ends, the tunnels can still be used to fight other viruses and bacteria.

To find out more about Disinfectant Tunnels, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.