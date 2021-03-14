Volunteers hand out winter survival kits for Reno’s homeless population

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s homeless population is in better hands after volunteers handed out winter survival kits.

A group of volunteers spent their Saturday afternoon handing out bags filled with hats, gloves, socks, hand-warmers, and emergency blankets.

One volunteer, Najeh Abduljalil, says nearly 100 people approached his station to receive the bags.

“A lot of the people we helped out were domestic violence survivors, and we even saw some children here,” said Abduljalil. “I’m very happy that we accomplished this.”

Reno Ambassadors teamed up with the volunteers to visit camps around The Biggest Little City.

Saturday’s event was a success. The group is now looking for more donations to help future projects.

The group says it will come to you if you have clothes for donation. The number to call for pick-up is (775) 318-3698. Rodarte and Abduljalil say they’ll also collect items from St. Vincent’s on Glendale, and the St. Vincent’s location off of Fourth Street.

Donations will be accepted through March 20th.

