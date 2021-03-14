Advertisement

Two displaced by Reno trailer fire

A firefighter mops up after a trailer fire a the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno.
A firefighter mops up after a trailer fire a the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno.(Abel Garcia/KOLO)
Mar. 14, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were displaced Sunday after a fire at a North Valleys trailer.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the Skyline Mobile Home Park at 7900 N. Virginia St. about 11:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported a mobile home was on fire.

The people who live there were not there at the time of the fire.

Four fire engines responded.

The American Red Cross is responding to find a place for the people to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

