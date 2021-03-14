Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We have another cold spring storm coming in Sunday night into Monday with travel impacts almost certain in the Sierra and possibly into western Nevada. The heaviest snow will occur late Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect up to a foot of snow along the Sierra Crest with 3-6″ from western Lassen County through the Tahoe Basin and just west of the 395 corridor in Mono County. Into western Nevada, amounts look to be up to an inch, but could be locally higher. If the second snow band comes in strong, we could see more snow. Gusty winds are also possible with peak gusts near 75 mph in the Sierra and 30-40 mph into Monday morning for the lower elevations. Be prepared for a messy morning commute Monday and plan on taking a little extra time getting into work or to your destination.

