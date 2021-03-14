Sun Valley trailer fire kills several pets

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Several pets died Saturday afternoon due to smoke in a trailer fire in Sun Valley, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire started about 3:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Torobie Drive.

Fire crews saved two dogs and a pet reptile, TMFR reported.

The occupants were not home and no people were hurt.

Damage was limited to the trailer. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The trailer is not habitable.

