Advertisement

Storm expected to hit Northern California Sunday night

This is a screenshot of a National Weather Service radar map for Sunday afternoon.
This is a screenshot of a National Weather Service radar map for Sunday afternoon.(U.S. National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the mountains when a winter storm is expected bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service says the storm could drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills, and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada. Temperatures could drop to close to freezing in interior regions.

The Santa Clara County said it would open a warming shelter Sunday to encourage homeless people to protect themselves against hypothermia. The winter storm warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the eastern Sierra, northeast California and portions of northwest Nevada....

Posted by US National Weather Service Reno Nevada on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Police Lights
One seriously injured in Reno crash
The home on Torobie Drive in Sun Valley where several pets died due to a fire.
Sun Valley trailer fire kills several pets
Department of Justice
Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 109 recoveries, no deaths
Fans watch college basketball in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in...
Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness
A firefighter mops up after a trailer fire a the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno.
Two displaced by Reno trailer fire
‘Big Squeeze’ at Spaghetti Bowl now set for March 17