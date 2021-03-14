Storm expected to hit Northern California Sunday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the mountains when a winter storm is expected bring snow and much-needed rain to Northern California Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service says the storm could drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills, and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada. Temperatures could drop to close to freezing in interior regions.

The Santa Clara County said it would open a warming shelter Sunday to encourage homeless people to protect themselves against hypothermia. The winter storm warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

