Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual event celebrating Irish and Basque heritage is back in Virginia City. Looking different this time around, but participants say this has been long overdue.

It’s been nearly two years since the annual rocky mountain oyster fry took place in Virginia City.

In 2020 the event was canceled a day before it was set to occur, but organizers say The Oyster Fry is the first event to return to Virginia City since the pandemic started.

Dee Hall said this event is the closest thing they’ve had to normal.

“They are definitely following all of the rules, doing everything the protocol says to do, social distancing, wearing your mask,” Hall said.

Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events partner said in previous years The Oyster Fry would bring thousands to Virginia City.

To follow safety guidelines they made the event more exclusive. Only selling a maximum of 400 tickets and changing the setup for the event.

“We have cooks spread all over town, we have involved more merchants this year that way there is a tour of Virginia City, and it’s a special element to visit different places you haven’t seen before,” said Horning.

Mike Bloyed said this is a blessing for the town’s local economy.

“There are a lot of mom and pop shops up here and just get out and contribute to the charities, to support local businesses, we enjoy the restaurants and it’s very important,” Bloyed said.

If the downward trajectory continues, we can begin to see some of our favorite events again.

