Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual event celebrating Irish and Basque heritage is back in Virginia City. Looking different this time around, but participants say this has been long overdue.

It’s been nearly two years since the annual rocky mountain oyster fry took place in Virginia City.

In 2020 the event was canceled a day before it was set to occur, but organizers say The Oyster Fry is the first event to return to Virginia City since the pandemic started.

Dee Hall said this event is the closest thing they’ve had to normal.

“They are definitely following all of the rules, doing everything the protocol says to do, social distancing, wearing your mask,” Hall said.

Jess Horning, Liquid Blue Events partner said in previous years The Oyster Fry would bring thousands to Virginia City.

To follow safety guidelines they made the event more exclusive. Only selling a maximum of 400 tickets and changing the setup for the event.

“We have cooks spread all over town, we have involved more merchants this year that way there is a tour of Virginia City, and it’s a special element to visit different places you haven’t seen before,” said Horning.

Mike Bloyed said this is a blessing for the town’s local economy.

“There are a lot of mom and pop shops up here and just get out and contribute to the charities, to support local businesses, we enjoy the restaurants and it’s very important,” Bloyed said.

If the downward trajectory continues, we can begin to see some of our favorite events again.

For upcoming events in Virginia City click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County
Vehicle burglar leaves local gas station
Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

Latest News

Terry Wright, 65, was taken to the ground during her arrest on charges of resisting arrest and...
Woman arrested at Texas bank after refusing to leave, comply with mask policy
Despite Texas rolling back its mandate, private businesses can refuse service to anyone that...
WATCH: Maskless woman taken to ground in trespassing arrest at Texas bank
Group in need of warm beanies, gloves, socks, hand-warmers, blankets
Volunteers hand out winter survival kits for Reno’s homeless population
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 2 deaths