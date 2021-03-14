Advertisement

Reno police have saturation patrol looking for impaired drivers

Drinking and driving
Drinking and driving(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department did a special enforcement targeting drivers under the influence on Saturday.

Police made five arrests for impaired driving and issued 29 citations for other traffic violations.

Six officers did the enforcement Saturday afternoon and evening.

Police asked the public to have a sober driver and a safe ride home.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the saturation patrol.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Police Lights
One seriously injured in Reno crash
The home on Torobie Drive in Sun Valley where several pets died due to a fire.
Sun Valley trailer fire kills several pets
Department of Justice
Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers

Latest News

‘Big Squeeze’ at Spaghetti Bowl now set for March 17
Virginia City Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry.
Oyster Fry Returns to Virginia City
Sun Valley fire
Sun Valley Fire Kills Pets
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry returns to Virginia City