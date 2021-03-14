Reno police have saturation patrol looking for impaired drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department did a special enforcement targeting drivers under the influence on Saturday.

Police made five arrests for impaired driving and issued 29 citations for other traffic violations.

Six officers did the enforcement Saturday afternoon and evening.

Police asked the public to have a sober driver and a safe ride home.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety paid for the saturation patrol.

