One seriously injured in Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured Saturday morning after a crash at Lakeside Drive and Peckham Lane in Reno, the Reno Police Department reported.

A southbound vehicle tried to turn from Lakeside Drive to Peckham Lane at about 11:21 a.m. when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle going north.

The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor but speed could be a contributing factor.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.