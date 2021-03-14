Advertisement

One seriously injured in Reno crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured Saturday morning after a crash at Lakeside Drive and Peckham Lane in Reno, the Reno Police Department reported.

A southbound vehicle tried to turn from Lakeside Drive to Peckham Lane at about 11:21 a.m. when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle going north.

The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor but speed could be a contributing factor.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://secretwitness.com.

