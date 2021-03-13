Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Katie Irvine left her car in a lot while she worked a shift in her downtown job,

”I come out to find my back window completely shattered. I open the door and they stole my purse out of the back seat. It didn’t have much valuable in it except my credit cards.

The thief lost no time in trying to use them. Minutes later a security camera recorded him using it to make an $11 dollar purchase at a Maverik gas station blocks away. He tried to make a much larger purchase at the Gold Dust West a short time later, but lacking her PIN number it was declined. He then made another minimal purchase at a Walgreen’s.

His total take: less than $20 dollars. But she was left with the expense of a broken back window, the loss of the purse in a distinctive Harry Potter backpack with sentimental value and a feeling--all burglary victims have--of personal violation and a desire to track the thief down.

“I do. Yeah. I don’t want this to happen to someone else. For you to go out and use someone else’s credit cards, that’s pretty bad.”

In fact, she says she’s offering her own reward for return of the backpack or the identification of the burglar. Secret Witness offers rewards on any of these cases. If you have information give them a call at 322-4900.

She has plenty of company. Vehicle burglaries are a chronic problem in our area. They can happen anywhere cars are parked for any length of time--even at one of our area’s hiking trailheads, which, as it turns out, is all too common.

Washoe Sheriff’s Detective Richard Spaulding currently has six active cases all at local trailheads. Last month he was looking for three men who broke into cars, punching the lock out on the passenger door and taking credit cards. They left the wallets and purses inside so the victims never knew of the theft until the next time they reached for a credit card. By then the thieves had milked them for more than $12=hundred dollars.

“The items that the purchase will be sold on media sites like Criag’s L:ist for cash profit.”

It is a crime of opportunity, but Spaulding says with a little thought we can deny the thieves that opportunity. “Bring just your driver’s license and a credit card or cash to keep on your person. Keep all valuables out of sight.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.