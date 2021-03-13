Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new restaurants are continuing the trend of bringing diverse foods to Reno.

The first is Paleteria La Michoacana de Reno on 1295 E Moana Lane. They primarily serve paletas, which are milk or water based popsicles. What makes them so unique is what you find in them. You’ll find paletas made with Fruity Pebbles, Oreos, and even Tequila.

“We just try to have a variety so that everyone can have something they like,” said Karina Castillo with the Peleteria La Michoacana. Eating a paleta is very similar to eating a popsicle, especially the water based ones.

If you’re not a fan of frozen treats, you can also get an elote or escites, which is corn in a cup. Escites can come with many different topics, including hot Cheeto crumbs, nacho cheese, and tortilla chips.

The second restaurant is Ding Tea Reno at 2900 Clear Acre Lane. Their specialty is Taiwanese boba tea.

“It’s a very refreshing drink and tea. Most of our stuff is sweet, however you can adjust the sweetness,” said AJ Ngo, co-owner of Ding Tea Reno.

The fact you can adjust the sweetness of the drink is important, because it can be a little bitter with a little sweetness and very sweet with too much. You’ll also typically find boba in your tea, which are small tapioca balls.

Jimmy Ngo, Ding Tea Co-Owner, says boba is cooked with brown sugar, but wouldn’t give away their secret recipe. The tapioca balls are chewy and tasty, but not everyone likes them. Fortunately, Ding Tea offers several other options, including popping boba, rainbow jelly, and coffee jelly.

If you do head to Ding Tea Reno, they also have food, including eggrolls, popcorn chicken, and garlic fries.

Paleteria la Michoacana and Ding Tea Reno opened up at the end of January. In fact, they opened up only days apart. Castillo says opening up was challenging, but her and family feels good about the business going into the summer.

Jimmy Ngo added that he and AJ saw this as an opportunity to jump in and start something.

