Two fires overnight in Reno displace four people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at a home just east of the University of Nevada, Reno early Saturday displaced a resident, the Reno Fire Department reported.

The fire in the 400 block of Poplar Street just before 4 a.m. was quickly stopped caused no injuries, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire in southeast Reno east of Huffaker Park displaced three people.

A dryer in a garage started the fire in the 7300 block of Berryhill Drive and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

Eleven fire apparatus responded to each fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.