Two fires overnight in Reno displace four people

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire at a home just east of the University of Nevada, Reno early Saturday displaced a resident, the Reno Fire Department reported.

The fire in the 400 block of Poplar Street just before 4 a.m. was quickly stopped caused no injuries, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire in southeast Reno east of Huffaker Park displaced three people.

A dryer in a garage started the fire in the 7300 block of Berryhill Drive and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

Eleven fire apparatus responded to each fire.

