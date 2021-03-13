Sports Caravan, 3/12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan brought us twice as many games as our season debut! We’ve got extended highlights from all six contests taking place in our area, including what turned out to be a thriller in our Game of the Week between McQueen in Spanish Springs.

It was also a huge night of rivalries, as North Valleys and Hug brought back the Valley Cup, and Reno and Sparks - the area’s two oldest schools, met in a cross-league battle. At Galena, the Grizzlies and Damonte Ranch faced off in the latest installment of the Battle of the Cross Saw.

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. on the Sports Caravan!

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.