Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 3/12

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:13 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week two of the Sports Caravan brought us twice as many games as our season debut! We’ve got extended highlights from all six contests taking place in our area, including what turned out to be a thriller in our Game of the Week between McQueen in Spanish Springs.

It was also a huge night of rivalries, as North Valleys and Hug brought back the Valley Cup, and Reno and Sparks - the area’s two oldest schools, met in a cross-league battle. At Galena, the Grizzlies and Damonte Ranch faced off in the latest installment of the Battle of the Cross Saw.

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. on the Sports Caravan!

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
The scene of an accident at South Virginia Street and Moana Lane.
Moderate injuries for pedestrian hit by vehicle at Moana and South Virginia
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in area hospitals
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in area hospitals
3/12
Sports Caravan, 3/12: Part Two
3/12
Sports Caravan, 3/12: Part One
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather