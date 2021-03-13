Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weekend will be mostly quiet and warmer, with increasing clouds and wind by late Sunday. Another storm system will move quickly through the region Sunday night into Monday. This will bring a shot of Sierra snow and valley snow showers. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. The rest of next week looks warmer. Don’t forget to roll the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time returns. Spring arrives next Saturday at 2:37 AM, PDT. -Jeff