Advertisement

Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers

Department of Justice
Department of Justice(None)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:45 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two former police officers face extortion charges for allegedly pulling over motorists on a California highway and taking their marijuana and money under threat of arrest.

Brendon Jacy Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were part of a team of officers assigned to seize illegal drugs from drivers on a stretch of U.S. 101 in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, according to a statement Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the officers did not submit the seized items as evidence. But the traffic stops were recorded on video by the officers’ body cameras.

Investigators say the two continued to stop motorists even after the drug-seizure program ended when California legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2016.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County
Vehicle burglar leaves local gas station
Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

Latest News

Northern Nevada COVID Hospitalizations Decrease
Northern Nevada COVID Hospitalizations Decrease
Ashton Hayes scores what would turn out to be the game-winning touchdown as McQueen beat...
March 12 Sports Caravan
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in area hospitals
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in area hospitals
3/12
Sports Caravan, 3/12: Part Two