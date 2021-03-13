Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two former police officers face extortion charges for allegedly pulling over motorists on a California highway and taking their marijuana and money under threat of arrest.

Brendon Jacy Tatum and Joseph Huffaker were part of a team of officers assigned to seize illegal drugs from drivers on a stretch of U.S. 101 in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, according to a statement Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the officers did not submit the seized items as evidence. But the traffic stops were recorded on video by the officers’ body cameras.

Investigators say the two continued to stop motorists even after the drug-seizure program ended when California legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2016.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)