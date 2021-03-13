Advertisement

Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.(Lou Thao)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s office has confirmed that gathering restrictions will loosen on Monday, March 15th.

Under Emergency Directive 041, many businesses can increase capacity from 35% to 50%. They include:

  • Food and beverage establishments;
  • Gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios, and similar establishments;
  • Gaming floors;
  • Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, pool halls/billiards rooms, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities.

Large gatherings, including conferences, conventions and trade shows can now be held up to 50% of capacity if they submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan Certification Form to the Department of Business and Industry. Otherwise, gatherings and events will remain at a maximum attendance of 250 or 50%, whichever is less.

