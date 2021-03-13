Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s office has confirmed that gathering restrictions will loosen on Monday, March 15th.
Under Emergency Directive 041, many businesses can increase capacity from 35% to 50%. They include:
- Food and beverage establishments;
- Gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios, and similar establishments;
- Gaming floors;
- Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, pool halls/billiards rooms, amusement and theme parks, and similar activities.
Large gatherings, including conferences, conventions and trade shows can now be held up to 50% of capacity if they submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan Certification Form to the Department of Business and Industry. Otherwise, gatherings and events will remain at a maximum attendance of 250 or 50%, whichever is less.
