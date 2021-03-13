Advertisement

Dog lost in New Mexico found 4 years later in Texas

By KRIS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A New Mexico family can’t believe the adventure their lost dog embarked when their poodle, Puppies, went missing.

Four years later, he finally turned up hundreds of miles away in Texas.

“We’re really excited to get him back home,” Aranza Delgado said.

Delgado had searched for six months when Puppies went missing. Eventually she gave up the search and hoped he found someone to care for him elsewhere.

“I was always hopeful that they would take care of him because he was a great dog,” she said.

That was until Peewee’s Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary in Corpus Christi, Texas, came across him.

“He was found on the streets, he had a chip, we called the chip company which gave us the name and telephone number of the owner,” shelter volunteer Ernie Cochran said.

Puppies has since had a checkup and is resting behind the scenes as the shelter works to get him back to New Mexico.

“The lady that I’ve been in contact with, she’s picking him up tomorrow when he’s ready to go and she’s going to keep him overnight and then eventually put him on the transport to get him back home,” Delgado said.

Her family is enthusiastic to be reunited with their old friend.

“He has a family that is waiting for him and a new human for him to meet, so hopefully he will enjoy the baby,” Delgado said.

Delgado said with the help of the community in Corpus Christi, they expect to be reunited with Puppies as early as Sunday.

