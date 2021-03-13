Advertisement

Law enforcement planning speeding crackdown March 15 to March 29

The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this crash scene photograph.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol, the Sparks Police Department and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office are among the Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies taking part in a crackdown on speeders from March 15 to March 29.

They are taking part in the Joining Forces high-visibility patrols.

Breaking the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common contributing factors in crashes, the agencies said.

There were 314 fatal crashes in Nevada in 2020, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sparks Police Department said one-third of all fatal crashes involve speeding. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates the annual cost from speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion a year, the NHP said.

The agencies said the goal is to reduce the number of fatal accidents to zero.

More information: www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

