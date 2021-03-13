Advertisement

Gov. Newsom admits mistakes, says recall isn’t justified

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new coronavirus cases in the nation’s most populous state amid fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed within weeks.(Source: Office of the Governor of California)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has made mistakes in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but he insists the recall effort against him has more to do with politics than the public health crisis.

Newsom made his most direct comments yet about the push to unseat him during an interview with KQED.

He said his opponents are taking aim at his broader policy agenda, which tackles issues such as immigration and criminal justice reform.

Newsom conceded that the state could have done a better job communicating to the public as virus restrictions changed. Recall organizers say they’ve collected enough signatures to force an election. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KQED-FM.)

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County
Vehicle burglar leaves local gas station
Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

Latest News

Floor of the U.S. Senate
The filibuster under debate
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot