Effects of daylight saving time on your body, health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 2 a.m., daylight saving time begins. You may look forward to it staying lighter later, but the change may actually cause some damage to your health, and some state leaders agree.

“It’s time to stop the time change.”

Last month, a bill calling to end daylight saving time in Nevada made its way to the state legislature.

“Dr. Joe Hardy and I introduced Senate Bill 153 because both of us as family practice doctors have thought for a long time that we did not need to be adjusting the time clock,” Assemblywoman Dr. Robin Titus (R-NV) said.

She believes changing our clocks twice a year is unnecessary and detrimental to our health.

Dr. Titus added, “You may not know that it was really the loss of sleep that’s giving you that headache today, you may not even pick up that you’re yawning more or that maybe you needed those extra cups of coffee.”

Recent studies show an increased risk of heart attacks and suicide during the days and sometimes weeks after we spring forward, as well as headaches, depression, and fatigue, all of which affect our daily performance.

“After a while, we tend to get associated and adjusted to it, but it takes a while to do that,” Dr. Titus said.

She recommends gradually adapting your routine a few days before the time change. Dr. Titus added, “Give yourself enough time to sleep, go to bed a little earlier, even if you can’t do it that whole first hour, maybe go to bed a half-hour earlier, trying to adjust yourself slowly to it.”

If you find yourself reaching for another cup of coffee or wanting to take a nap, she says try exercising instead.

“Self-health is so important.”

Losing an hour of sleep doesn’t have to bring negative results to your body and mind. You have the power to take control.

You can share your thoughts virtually on daylight saving time and Senate Bill 153 during its upcoming hearing which is yet to be scheduled. For more information, click here.

