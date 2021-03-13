Advertisement

Discovery Museum open during spring break

Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum logo.
Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum logo.(Discovery Museum)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 to March 28 during the Washoe County School District’s spring break.

The museum will be limited to 100 visitors at a time. Visitors much buy tickets in advance. Visitors age 5 and older must wear face coverings while in the museum.

Museum staff cleans and sanitizes the museum throughout the day. Visitors may find some exhibits are not available due to sanitization limitations and exhibitions may be closed on a rotating schedule for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

“Even with restrictions in place, there’s always more to discover,” Mat Sinclair, president and CEO of The Discovery, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome the community to explore The Discovery’s 67,000 square-feet of ever-changing, hands-on science experiences for learners of all ages.”

For more information on The Discovery or the museum’s four-stage COVID-19 Response Plan, go to http://www.nvdm.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County
Vehicle burglar leaves local gas station
Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
Gov. Newsom admits mistakes, says recall isn’t justified
Northern Nevada COVID Hospitalizations Decrease
Northern Nevada COVID Hospitalizations Decrease
Department of Justice
Police officers accused of extorting cash, pot from drivers
Ashton Hayes scores what would turn out to be the game-winning touchdown as McQueen beat...
March 12 Sports Caravan