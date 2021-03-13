Discovery Museum open during spring break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 to March 28 during the Washoe County School District’s spring break.

The museum will be limited to 100 visitors at a time. Visitors much buy tickets in advance. Visitors age 5 and older must wear face coverings while in the museum.

Museum staff cleans and sanitizes the museum throughout the day. Visitors may find some exhibits are not available due to sanitization limitations and exhibitions may be closed on a rotating schedule for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

“Even with restrictions in place, there’s always more to discover,” Mat Sinclair, president and CEO of The Discovery, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome the community to explore The Discovery’s 67,000 square-feet of ever-changing, hands-on science experiences for learners of all ages.”

For more information on The Discovery or the museum’s four-stage COVID-19 Response Plan, go to http://www.nvdm.org.

