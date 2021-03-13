COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in area hospitals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It has been a year full of lives lost, health care workers have been tirelessly trying to get a handle on this virus, and we face an ongoing crisis that is leaving many unsure of when it will end, but Northern Nevada Medical Center is full of hope. As of Friday, there are zero COVID- 19 patients.

Shannon Cowles, a registered nurse said around this time last year her team members had no idea what challenges they were about to face.

“Some cases that were very serious, they were very unexpected deaths, and very aggressive lung presentation then suddenly we couldn’t save them,” said Cowles.

In the fall, she witnessed an intensive care unit that she has never seen before.

“All they cared about was getting back to work, paying rent, their families, and then suddenly you watch them having to go to ICU and then that’s it for them, they never get to leave,” Cowles explained.

Nursing has been completely redefined for Cowles. She said it is full of increased amounts of personal protective equipment, visitation restrictions, and new procedures. A few months ago, she realized her days of taking care of only a few patients were over.

“We had the whole floor, sixteen rooms all with COVID, we had 3 or 4 nurses back there,” Cowles said.

Gary Sorcher, a physician assistant said this year has been a roller coaster of emotions. He called this year one of the hardest ones he has faced in his career.

“Everybody who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can,” Sorcher said. “Take whichever vaccine is offered to you first and let’s move on together.”

Signs of progress are visible, but the fight is far from over. It’s up to us to do our part.

For more information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine click here.

