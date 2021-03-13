5 injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way car crashed into another vehicle that was then rear-ended by a truck on northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, injuring the wrong-way driver and four other people.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the wrong-way car’s driver was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash early Saturday and that results of toxicology tests would be needed to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

No information was immediately available on the conditions of the other injured people and no identities were released.

