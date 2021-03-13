Advertisement

5 injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this picture of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash on...
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this picture of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.(NHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says a wrong-way car crashed into another vehicle that was then rear-ended by a truck on northbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, injuring the wrong-way driver and four other people.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the wrong-way car’s driver was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash early Saturday and that results of toxicology tests would be needed to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

No information was immediately available on the conditions of the other injured people and no identities were released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this picture of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash on...
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this picture of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.(NHP)

Most Read

Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th
Several paletas from Paleteria La Michoacana and Boba Tea from Ding Tea Reno
Two new restaurants bring more diverse foods to Reno
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County
Vehicle burglar leaves local gas station
Vehicle burglaries: Common and costly

Latest News

Police Lights
One seriously injured in Reno crash
The home on Torobie Drive in Sun Valley where several pets died due to a fire.
Sun Valley trailer fire kills several pets
The Carson City Sheriff's Office released this crash scene photograph.
Law enforcement planning speeding crackdown March 15 to March 29
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 61 new cases, 2 deaths