Will Reno residents pay higher taxes for more and better parks?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno residents love their parks. At least that’s what a survey by the city of Reno shows.

But the city says the recession and the pandemic have forced the council to make tough choices.

“They’ve had to focus during the recession on what is important,” says Naomi Duerr, a member of the Reno City Council. “Making sure we can put out fires, making sure our citizens are safe. So that’s where they put the money,” she says.

Paying for public safety meant cuts to the parks and recreation system. Fewer employees work for the city parks and there is no plan to replace them.

Enter Senate Bill 73.

The city of Reno is asking the legislature to allow them to lift the caps off taxes and raise money for the up- keep of parks and the building of new parks and recreation centers, pools, and trails.

How much money is needed, how much would taxes increase? That’s up to a special committee which would be formed should SB 73 pass.

“To look at what are the needs, and we’ve pretty much identified already, almost $200,000,000 in needs,” says Duerr.

While there were plenty who testified in favor of the senate bill, there were others who argued there was no guarantee where the money would go, and additional taxes would be too much for the home buyer.

One man testified, the city of Reno is not taking care of the parks it has now. Why develop more parks?

Bruce Parks used Fisherman’s Park as an example.

“Come with me down to Fisherman’s Park in the city of Reno,” Parks from the Battle Born Patriots told the committee. “One of many I can take you to right now that are not conducive to the public enjoying our facilities. I’ve been in combat zones which are friendlier than those parks,” he said.

SB 73 has not been passed out of committee yet. And even then, it must pass the senate and to the assembly for further examination.

