UK COVID variant confirmed in Washoe County

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Washoe County. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) reported the new variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom (UK). The confirmed case is a woman in her 30s who reportedly attended a large gathering in Washoe County where there were over 60 people from multiple states.

According to health officials, there are 17 additional COVID-19 infections linked to this event, though not all of the 17 cases are Washoe County residents. More genomic sequencing is being done to find out if there are additional B.1.1.7 cases. Contact tracing has been done for all confirmed cases who are Washoe County residents. 

“This is a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods with COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “We suspected that this variant which originated in the UK was present in Washoe County weeks ago but it’s now confirmed. We are recommending that people not attend large gatherings, and follow our guidance and the Governor’s directives because we have seen how quickly the virus can spread. It’s important for people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and always cooperate with disease investigators so we can conduct adequate contact tracing to ensure that we help limit the spread of the virus.” 

This is the second variant reported in Washoe County. The first was the  variant that originated in South Africa, B.1.351. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more information on all COVID-19 variants on its website. According to the CDC, this variant that originated in the UK is “associated with increased transmissibility (i.e., more efficient and rapid transmission, including an increased risk of death compared to other variants).” 

The CDC says, “Antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway.”

