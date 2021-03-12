Advertisement

Sparks to welcome back Spring Adult Softball

It’s the first step to bringing tournaments back to the City of Sparks
Golden Eagle Regional Park
Golden Eagle Regional Park(Denise Wong)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fields are no longer empty at Golden Eagle Regional Park.  They opened this month for players looking to get in some practice before league play begins in just a few weeks.

”It feels great to be able to get out there,” says Brad Armstrong.  An avid player and coach, he’s looking forward to getting his team back together -- and the camaraderie that comes with it.

”I can honestly say, since this shutdown, I have only seen a handful of my softball friends,” says Armstrong.  “Some of them are going to get that random call that it’s time to rally the troops and play again and I’m so ready for that!”

”It’s great to get it back,” says Tony Pehle, Acting Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Sparks.  “We haven’t been able to play since last February, so getting the community back on the fields is going to be fantastic.”

Pehle says they typically get 200 teams signing up for Spring Adult Softball.  “Leagues are important.  We’re probably about $250,000 in economic impact just to our city’s budget,” he says. That’s money that goes into the Parks and Recreation Department’s General Fund.  But the real economic impact goes beyond the city.  League play opens the door to tournaments with teams traveling here from all over the country.

”Tournaments are a huge thing for our city,” says Pehle.  “We bring in about 50,000 room nights a year and the economic impact of what these tournaments do for the whole community-- hotel rooms, gas, travel, entertainment, food and beverage, gambling... the numbers are just staggering.”It all adds up to about $25 million a year for our region.” 

For Armstrong, he’s waited long enough to play ball again.  “There’s a date in sight now and that’s amazing for us,” he says.

Online and in-person registration runs through March 13, 2021, with no late registration period.  League play will tentatively begin on April 5.  To register online, go to www.sparksrec.com.  In-person registration is held at the Alf Sorensen Community Center at 1400 Baring Boulevard in Sparks.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
The scene of an accident at South Virginia Street and Moana Lane.
Moderate injuries for pedestrian hit by vehicle at Moana and South Virginia
Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun....
GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

Latest News

Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas
Idlewild Park in Reno
Will Reno residents pay higher taxes for more and better parks?
KOLOCares
Apply to be a 2021 KOLOCares Pillar Partner
The event will look much smaller and businesses are participating this year.
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry event adapts to COVID-19 protocols