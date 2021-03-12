Sparks to welcome back Spring Adult Softball

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fields are no longer empty at Golden Eagle Regional Park. They opened this month for players looking to get in some practice before league play begins in just a few weeks.

”It feels great to be able to get out there,” says Brad Armstrong. An avid player and coach, he’s looking forward to getting his team back together -- and the camaraderie that comes with it.

”I can honestly say, since this shutdown, I have only seen a handful of my softball friends,” says Armstrong. “Some of them are going to get that random call that it’s time to rally the troops and play again and I’m so ready for that!”

”It’s great to get it back,” says Tony Pehle, Acting Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Sparks. “We haven’t been able to play since last February, so getting the community back on the fields is going to be fantastic.”

Pehle says they typically get 200 teams signing up for Spring Adult Softball. “Leagues are important. We’re probably about $250,000 in economic impact just to our city’s budget,” he says. That’s money that goes into the Parks and Recreation Department’s General Fund. But the real economic impact goes beyond the city. League play opens the door to tournaments with teams traveling here from all over the country.

”Tournaments are a huge thing for our city,” says Pehle. “We bring in about 50,000 room nights a year and the economic impact of what these tournaments do for the whole community-- hotel rooms, gas, travel, entertainment, food and beverage, gambling... the numbers are just staggering.”It all adds up to about $25 million a year for our region.”

For Armstrong, he’s waited long enough to play ball again. “There’s a date in sight now and that’s amazing for us,” he says.

Online and in-person registration runs through March 13, 2021, with no late registration period. League play will tentatively begin on April 5. To register online, go to www.sparksrec.com. In-person registration is held at the Alf Sorensen Community Center at 1400 Baring Boulevard in Sparks.

