Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry event adapts to COVID-19 protocols

The event will look much smaller and businesses are participating this year.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:21 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry will return to the Comstock this weekend after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus shutdowns.

The Virginia City Tourism Commission said due to the limited 35% capacity the event will look much smaller. Twenty-five businesses are also participating to keep everyone safe and separated.

Tourism and Marketing Manager Katie Demuth said thousands of people usually attend the annual street event, but this year will be more of a tour setup with only 400 participants.

Revelers can go to different restaurants and bars to try the unique dishes and sample other foods. Demuth said tourism has been down 25% to 40% over the last year and Comstock businesses rely heavily on big festivals.

“We believe that what is happening this year for Virginia City is a step in the right direction. Having it return for 2021 shows that we are ready to move forward as a region and as a rural community.”

Demuth said if the event had come after Monday when the state opens to 50% capacity, it would’ve kept the same setup, but would’ve likely sold more tickets.

Tickets to the event are sold out.

