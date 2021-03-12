New surface complete at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a new day at the downtown ballpark.

It’s out with the old field, and in with the new. After months of planning and construction the Reno Aces staff says this season fans and players will have a completely different experience.

“It is much better than I could have ever imagined,” said the team’s head groundskeeper, Leah Withrow.

The dirt, sand, clay, and grass from the Aces inaugural season in 2009 has been shipped out and a brand new diamond and outfield is down - even if it doesn’t look different.

Withrow says there are major improvements.

“The infield is going to hold better moisture. The grass is going to be more stable. We’ll be able to host other events and stuff without having to notice that there was an event here.”

When Withrow hand-picked the new materials, and coordinated the construction, the goal was to have a field fans and players can appreciate. She’ll also be responsible for the upkeep.

With a new field comes better playability; the way the ball bounces, how the field drains in rain, and how durable it is. These qualities bring a smile to Aces President Eric Edelstein’s face.

“We have a field that will play in every major league stadium and would be among the best in the world, quite literally,” he said.

Baseball fans haven’t been inside Greater Nevada Field since the summer of 2019. When they do walk through the gates, they’ll also see new LED lights, and pole-to-pole netting.

The Aces home opener is scheduled for May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

