Advertisement

Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in Washoe District Court in Reno, Nev. Nevada’s Supreme Court wants to hear directly from lawyers on both sides in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should have to try to prove the Salvadoran immigrant is intellectually disabled and can't be executed if convicted of four 2019 Nevada killings. The justices have scheduled oral arguments April 7, 2021, on one of two appeals filed by lawyers representing Martinez-Guzman, 22.(Andy Barron | Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
By SCOTT SONNER
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments next month in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should get to try to prove a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings is intellectually disabled.

Such a finding would prevent 22-year-old Wilber Martinez-Guzman from being executed if he’s convicted of the 2019 killings in two counties.

Public defenders say the April 20 deadline set by a judge in Reno for the filing of such a motion is illegal. They argue Nevada law requires such motions be made no later than 10 days before the trial.

The trial currently is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Judges Gavel
Sept. 20 trial for immigrant accused of 4 Nevada killings
New appeal to Nevada Supreme Court in four 2019 killings
Defense condemns ‘rush’ to convict in four Nevada killings

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

Latest News

Infield, outfield now up to major league standards
New surface complete at Greater Nevada Field
Idlewild Park in Reno
Will Reno residents pay higher taxes for more and better parks?
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 25 new cases, 57 recoveries
Gift cards
Gift cards: A scammer’s favorite tool