Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments next month in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should get to try to prove a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings is intellectually disabled.

Such a finding would prevent 22-year-old Wilber Martinez-Guzman from being executed if he’s convicted of the 2019 killings in two counties.

Public defenders say the April 20 deadline set by a judge in Reno for the filing of such a motion is illegal. They argue Nevada law requires such motions be made no later than 10 days before the trial.

The trial currently is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

