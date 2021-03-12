NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is launching a new bus service to connect the state, through a partnership with Salt Lake Express.

Starting March 15, Salt Lake Express will provide daily round-trip bus service connecting Reno to Las Vegas and points in between.

The bus will pick up passengers from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, then make stops at the Amtrak station, the Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks, Fernley, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty, Pahrump, and McCarran International Airport and the Greyhound Bus station in Las Vegas.

Routes will also be offered between Elko, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ticket pricing and reservations are available at SaltLakeExpress.com or by calling 800-356-9796.

Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas (NDOT)

