Advertisement

NDOT launching new transit service from Northern Nevada to Las Vegas

Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas(NDOT)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is launching a new bus service to connect the state, through a partnership with Salt Lake Express.

Starting March 15, Salt Lake Express will provide daily round-trip bus service connecting Reno to Las Vegas and points in between.

The bus will pick up passengers from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, then make stops at the Amtrak station, the Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks, Fernley, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty, Pahrump, and McCarran International Airport and the Greyhound Bus station in Las Vegas.

Routes will also be offered between Elko, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ticket pricing and reservations are available at SaltLakeExpress.com or by calling 800-356-9796.

Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas
Salt Lake Express will connect Reno to Las Vegas(NDOT)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
The scene of an accident at South Virginia Street and Moana Lane.
Moderate injuries for pedestrian hit by vehicle at Moana and South Virginia
Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun....
GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

Latest News

Idlewild Park in Reno
Will Reno residents pay higher taxes for more and better parks?
KOLOCares
Apply to be a 2021 KOLOCares Pillar Partner
The event will look much smaller and businesses are participating this year.
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry event adapts to COVID-19 protocols
Talbots continues its partnership with Dress for Success
Multiple charitable options to support Dress for Success