Multiple charitable options to support Dress for Success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dress for success is inviting you to shop its weekend clothing sale.

“Shop for Success” has resumed at the organization’s new location, in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center at 2295 South Virginia Street. Every Friday through Sunday from 10-a.m.-5 p.m., you can buy professional women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories, which helps the nonprofit continue its mission of guiding ladies towards economic freedom.

One hour styling appointments are also open with covid protocols in place if you are on the hunt for a new job or just starting one.

There are other ways to support. If you are visiting the Summit Shopping Center, Talbots created a limited edition “Gratitude Necklace” that can be ordered online. It is a way to pay it back and gift it forward. 100% of net proceeds are donated to Dress for Success. If you shop inside, you can make a donation at the checkout register.

Head to: https://www.talbots.com/life-and-style/dress-for-success-partnership to buy the necklace.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.