Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tenants affected by job loss due to COVID-19 have been meeting with their property management to figure out a payment plan, but a new law is has helped them take the weight off their shoulders.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law. It’s a part of President Biden’s plan to rebuild our country, to give working people a fighting chance. Deirdre Brown, a Reno resident was diagnosed with COVID last year and it took her 6 months to recover, without being able to work.

“Everybody is struggling, no one has it perfect, and no one is going to get by without something. Some have lost loved ones, some have lost jobs,” said Brown.

In addition to stimulus checks, the bill adds $300 to weekly unemployment benefits, and billions for schools, vaccination rollout, and public transit.

Kelman Choice lives in Reno and he has been without a job for months. He said this financial assistance will get him back in the workforce and help pay his bills.

“I think with the government passing this bill it shows the confidence they have for the people in America,” Choice said.

The relief package includes $20 billion to state and local governments to help cover rent. Joey Jennings, Rylexa Properties General Manager understands that housing is healthcare.

“That check comes straight to us which is very helpful because we know that is going to be applied to that rent and it also stretches the period of time that we are willing to wait for that resident to recover,” Jennings said.

Government officials say direct deposits may be arriving as early as this weekend.

