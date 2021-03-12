Advertisement

Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law

Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law
Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:49 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tenants affected by job loss due to COVID-19 have been meeting with their property management to figure out a payment plan, but a new law is has helped them take the weight off their shoulders.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law. It’s a part of President Biden’s plan to rebuild our country, to give working people a fighting chance. Deirdre Brown, a Reno resident was diagnosed with COVID last year and it took her 6 months to recover, without being able to work.

“Everybody is struggling, no one has it perfect, and no one is going to get by without something. Some have lost loved ones, some have lost jobs,” said Brown.

In addition to stimulus checks, the bill adds $300 to weekly unemployment benefits, and billions for schools, vaccination rollout, and public transit.

Kelman Choice lives in Reno and he has been without a job for months. He said this financial assistance will get him back in the workforce and help pay his bills.

“I think with the government passing this bill it shows the confidence they have for the people in America,” Choice said.

The relief package includes $20 billion to state and local governments to help cover rent. Joey Jennings, Rylexa Properties General Manager understands that housing is healthcare.

“That check comes straight to us which is very helpful because we know that is going to be applied to that rent and it also stretches the period of time that we are willing to wait for that resident to recover,” Jennings said.

Government officials say direct deposits may be arriving as early as this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

Latest News

The Nevada Cancer Coalition shares critical information for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Getting Back on Track with Colon Cancer Screenings
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Walk-Through Inflatable Colon
Push to continue colon cancer screenings amidst pandemic
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4