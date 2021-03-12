Advertisement

Last chance to experience Winter Hike Series

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a free hike at Idlewild Park on March 13.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:14 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, March 13th is your last chance to participate in the winter hike series being hosted by the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation. You can show up any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to take a self-guided tour of Idlewild Park in Reno.

Cara Shaefer with the parks foundations says the hike is a good way to be active and out in the community while also staying safe.

“It’s part of our healthy parks, healthy people initiative, which is all about bringing people out to parks. We think parks are a cornerstone of community health whether it’s physical health, mental health, social health. Especially right now with COVID. It’s nice to be able to get out of the house and do something,” Shaefer added.

Since it’s a self-guided hike, you can go at your own pace. You can stop by the Truckee Medows Parks Foundation booth at any point within the allotted time to grab an interpretive hike pamphlet, hot drinks from Coffeebar and snacks from The Daily Bagel. The hike is kid, pet and stroller friendly.

