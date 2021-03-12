Advertisement

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4,...
This combination photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2020 and U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at the White House in Washington on March 11, 2021. Japan's government announced Friday, March 12, 2021 that Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing for a visit to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday that Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January.

The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April. Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.

China is also likely to be on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

Latest News

Talbots continues its partnership with Dress for Success
Multiple charitable options to support Dress for Success
Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law
Local tenants react $1.9 COVID relief package signed into law
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a free hike at Idlewild Park on March 13.
Last chance to experience Winter Hike Series
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’