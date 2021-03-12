Gift cards: A scammer’s favorite tool

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local woman was shopping for a new home to rent. She found something she liked online, contacted the man she believed was the owner.

He wanted a deposit. All she would have to do would be to buy $500 dollars in gift cards, give him the information on the back of the cards and he’d send her the keys. She did and--she told us--she never heard from him again. The house did exist in a Sparks neighborhood, but--it turned out--he was not the owner and it wasn’t for rent.

She’d been scammed and she has plenty of company.

“Over the last three years we’ve seen losses nearly triple according to reports to the BBB Scam Tracker where people paid with a gift card,” says Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau. Even the FTC (Federal Trade Commission is now saying the number one payment method for scammers is the use of gift cards. “

Rental scams are just of the schemes where gift cards show up. They’re also used in online car sales, sweepstakes scams, even those impersonating government agencies like the I-R-S and Social Security and many others.

Johnston says these cards are ideal for the scammers’ purpose as they have no safeguards.

“They don’t need to have that gift card in their possession. All they need is for the victim to provide the information on the back. Once you’ve provided that information, whether it’s in a text or verbally or in a picture, once the scammer has that they can take off with the money and that money is gone.”

So whether renting a house, responding to what you believe is a threat from the I-R-S or word that you’ve just won a sweepstakes, Johnston says any suggestion of paying with a gift card should be an immediate red flag.

“It’s a gift card. so it’s to give somebody, not to pay somebody. So if you’re being asked to pay somebody using a gift card, pretty much it’s going to be a scam.”

