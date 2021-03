RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Snow showers will diminish overnight. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday through Sunday morning, with a warming trend. Another system will drop into the region Sunday night into Monday. This will bring more snow showers, possibly down to valley floors for the Monday morning commute. The rest of next week looks quiet, with warmer weather. -Jeff