Advertisement

Vaccination clinic for seniors Thursday in Reno

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a vaccination clinic Thursday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Neil Road Recreation Center for Washoe County residents 65 or older.

People interested in getting the Janssen shot by Johnson & Johnson register online for an appointment at https://www.reno.gov/Vaccine. A person seeking a vaccine picks a time and their name, email, phone number, and date of birth.

The Janssen vaccine given at 3925 Neil Road is the single-dose vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified
A Gardnerville man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 50.
Gardnerville man killed in three-vehicle crash near Zephyr Cove
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 20 new cases, 61 recoveries
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Recovery graphic
Recovery bill has $4.5B for Nevada cities, counties, schools
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits