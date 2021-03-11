Vaccination clinic for seniors Thursday in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a vaccination clinic Thursday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Neil Road Recreation Center for Washoe County residents 65 or older.

People interested in getting the Janssen shot by Johnson & Johnson register online for an appointment at https://www.reno.gov/Vaccine. A person seeking a vaccine picks a time and their name, email, phone number, and date of birth.

The Janssen vaccine given at 3925 Neil Road is the single-dose vaccine.

