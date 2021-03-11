TMCC designated as Voter Friendly Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College is being recognized as a “Voter Friendly Campus” thanks to its efforts to get more students involved in voting and the political process. The designation was given to around 200 colleges across the country by national nonpartisan organizations Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project (CVP) and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

The college was evaluated based on a campus plan for how it would register, educate, and turnout student voters in 2020.

TMCC president Karin Hilgersom says faculty will focus on creating more opportunities for civic engagement and education through campus activities and social media.

“We’re really looking forward, post-pandemic, to adopting additional strategies to improve voter knowledge, voter registration and voting among the TMCC student community,” she added.

The designation expires at the end of 2022, at which time the college will have to reapply, but Hilgersom says the plan is for these efforts to continue long term.

The institutions designated Voter Friendly Campuses represent a wide range of two-year, four-year, public, private, rural, and urban campuses.

