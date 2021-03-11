Restaurant anticipates soon to be 50% capacity limit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a few days, more of the Silver State will open back up. The next round of increasing capacity limits for a number of industries, including restaurants and bars, is set for Monday, March 15, 2021, according to Governor Sisolak’s reopening plan.

“We’ve been open, we’ve stayed alive.”

Over the last year, businesses like Butcher’s Kitchen Char-B-Que in south Reno have been on what seems like a never-ending rollercoaster.

“We just kind of roll and adapt to the times,” Edward Ferensik, Owner-Operator at the restaurant said.

Thankfully, Ferensik never had to fully close his doors since the pandemic began. He added, “We kept a really strong core crew with cooks and a few front-of-house people. We knew how to do takeout and then we did dine-in, and then a little bit of both.”

On March 15, the family-friendly barbecue rotisserie and grill, along with bars and other establishments in Nevada, can operate at 50% capacity, up from the current 35%.

“It means we go from 26 seats to 35 seats,” Ferensik said.

The move will help put his staff and customers at ease, according to Ferensik. He added, “We love our food-to-go, we work our hardest to make it right for to-go, but when you eat it here, it is 100 times better.”

Whether you choose to dine-in, get carryout, or delivery, small businesses like this one, who continue to follow all safety protocols, are forever grateful for your support during these unprecedented times.

Other businesses that will increase to 50% capacity on the 15th include places of worship, gyms, fitness studios, martial arts studios, gaming floors, arcades, bowling alleys, and similar locations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.