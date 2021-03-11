Advertisement

Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch

The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More homes are coming to the Biggest Little City.

On Wednesday, Reno City Council approved a motion, 5-to-2, to allow developers to build The Canyons housing community above Damonte Ranch.

This isn’t the first time developer, Christy Corporation, pitched a proposal for the 71-lot, 81-acre development.

After public comment from Damonte Ranch residents asking city council to reject the plan, councilwoman Naomi Duerr weighed in with her concerns: what will be done to combat water drainage? How will wildlife, specifically horses, be protected? Will diversions for horses still allow them to travel and have water? And who is responsible for keeping new roads clear?

“I don’t think that the physical land characteristics of this site support a development,”Duerr said. “I’m very concerned. It’s also in the geological report that there are several faults through the project area.”

Councilwoman, Jenny Brekhus, also voiced her concerns.

“There are some things that need to happen to make this the right project for us to bring on, and make sure that the public is safe and that we’re protecting the species (of wild horses). I don’t think that finding is made,” said Brekhus.

Ultimately those concerns were not enough to stop the plan from moving forward. Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve, expressed her desire to add housing to the area to assist the growing population before commending Christy Corporation for amending their initial plans.

“I knew (Christy Corporation) went back to the drawing board with Councilwoman Duerr, and Councilman (Devon) Reese, so many times and because of their hard work you guys made it such a better project.”

A spokesman with Christy Corporation says they will donate $500 per lot - or roughly $35,000 - for future affordable housing efforts.

It is unclear when construction will begin on The Canyons.

