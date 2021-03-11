Advertisement

Nevada lawmakers mull banning ticket quotas for police

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By Sam Metz
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are considering banning police departments from requiring officers meet quotas and issue a minimum number of traffic citations.

A bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen proposes prohibiting law enforcement agencies from subjecting their officers to ticket quotas and basing promotional decisions on the number of citations issued.

Police unions and criminal justice reform advocates in a Thursday committee hearing said quotas encouraged confrontational policing.

Lobbyists representing departments said law enforcement agency leaders need mechanisms to ensure officers respond to complaints to a sufficient extent. The quota ban is one of several policies under consideration by lawmakers in response to calls for police reform.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

Latest News

In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
President Biden addresses one year since COVID-19 shutdown
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 105 recoveries, 23 new cases
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID vaccine
Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID vaccination