Meghan Markle interview sparks a welcome conversation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)- Millions on both sides of the Atlantic tuned in and days later-- everyone is still talking about Oprah Winfrey’s interview... with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was must-watch, appointment TV with ratings rarely seen these days. A pivotal moment in our celebrity-driven, voyeuristic culture, the Duchess of Sussex’s description of her struggles to adapt to life as a royal had the kind of tell-all detail many crave, including the shocking admission that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

And she claimed the palace refused to give her access to mental health resources.“They said ‘My heart goes out to you because I can see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the organization’.”

That charge and the relative silence from the royal family that followed elicited both empathy and derision. But to those who struggle with those issues and those who work daily to help them, it’s the conversation itself that’s important.

“Frankly I don’t care what goes on with the Royal Family,” says Rachelle Pellisier, executive director of Crisis Support Services of Nevada, “but I do care that they are talking about mental health and suicide ideation.”

And -- she adds -- when a celebrity talks about their own struggles it has a special resonance with younger people dealing with their own. “We’re all in our own little silos, in our little world where we’re not allowed to talk about it. So, seeing that person on TV talking about it gives everyone the idea that maybe I can reach out, I can talk about it also.”

There’s even something to be learned in the negative reaction to the interview.

“She’s just trying to get attention. I don’t believe what she’s saying.,” says Pellisier. “Well, it’s important that we see that it’s not OK that people say that. When someone says they’re having mental health issues or suicide ideation, we need to pay attention.”

There’s some fortunate timing at work here too. The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us.

“We’re isolated. We’re losing our jobs or our kids are home because they can’t go to school, but we have to work.”

The phone rings at the Crisis Support Services call center 24/7 as it always has. On the other end to that call is a person in crisis or a loved one worried about them. The volume of these calls hasn’t changed so much, Pellisier says, but the urgency has.

“So the calls are longer and we’re having to dispatch to more people who are more imminent danger of death than we ever have before.”

So, long after the Royal Family has dealt with the fallout after Harry and Markle settle into their new lives and -- just maybe -- public fascination with them fades even a little, there may be other lives changed, perhaps even saved, because they spoke up.

