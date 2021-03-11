Advertisement

Late-winter storm brings needed rain, snow to California

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Pacific storm is bringing much-needed rain and snow to California at the tail-end of a largely dry winter.

Winter storm warnings are in effect Wednesday in the southern Cascades, down the length of the Sierra Nevada and in the mountains of Southern California.

Caltrans is urging drivers to check for chain controls before heading through mountains. The weather service says storm conditions have included showers, downpours, thunderstorms, hail and low-elevation snow.

The Sierra snowpack is an important contributor to California’s water supply, but at the start of March its water content was about half the average normally recorded on April 1, when it is typically at its most robust.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

